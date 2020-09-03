Businessman acquitted in murders of Slovak reporter, fiancee

PEZINOK, Slovakia (AP) — A panel of judges in Slovakia has acquitted a businessman accused of masterminding the 2018 slayings of an investigative journalist who had written about him and the journalist’s fiancee. The judges cleared businessman Marian Kocner and one co-defendant of murder in the killings of journalist Jan Kuciak and fiancee Martina Kusnirova, both 27. A judge at the Specialized Criminal Court in PezinokSabova said there was not enough evidence for the convictions. A third defendant was convicted and sentenced to 25 years in prison. Prosecutors can appeal the verdicts. During the trial, prosecutors said Kocner had allegedly threatened the journalist following publication of a story about his business dealings. Overall, Kucial published nine stories about Kocner.