Democrats request Hatch Act probe of Republican convention

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats on the House Oversight Committee are seeking an investigation of what they call repeated violations of the federal Hatch Act by members of the Trump administration during last month’s Republican National Convention. The 1939 law is intended to limit political activity by federal employees in their official capacity, although it does not apply to the president and vice president. Democrats say Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other officials “repeatedly used their official positions and the White House itself to bolster” President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign. White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has dismissed concerns about such violations, saying, “Nobody outside of the Beltway really cares.”