Election officials preparing for influx of absentee ballots in November

MADISON (WKOW) -- Election day is two months away, so city and county clerks are putting everything in order so everyone can vote.

But many are choosing to vote absentee.

Election officials have now had two elections to see how voting can work during the pandemic.

"It's going to be slow, slower than normal," Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell said. "One thing voters need to understand is, I can tell you right now: how wisconsin voted is not going to be known by the ten o'clock news."

McDonell says he expects 80 percent of ballots will end up absentee in November, so they have more ballot scanning machines and are hoping for more poll workers.

"One thing that concerns me is: are we going to have access to the National Guard, because even in August, Dane county used 50 to 60 Guard members to make sure all the polling locations were adequately staffed," he said.

He's even encouraging young people to volunteer to be poll workers.

"We'd love to see some high school seniors," McDonell said. "I'm talking to you parents with kids sitting at home, this would be a great experience."

Many across Wisconsin are receiving their absentee ballot applications in the mail and McDonell says to be careful and not throw it away thinking it's spam even though the letter itself is in a nondescript envelope.

Madison City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl says if you've already requested an absentee ballot through the myvote website, the letter doesn't mean you need to apply again.

"They sent it to people who didn't have a request on file at some point in june, that doesn't mean there's a problem with your request," she said.

McDonell said people can start expecting their absentee ballots around Sept. 17th.

Witzel-Behl said if you haven't gotten it by the 24th to contact your clerk.

She also says because many people were concerned about their ballots making it to the Clerk's office safely by mail the City is going to have more than 200, staffed, drop-off locations at every city park at the end of September and start of October.

"They will be able to accept the delivery of absentee ballots, they can serve as a witness as needed and they will also offer this as a voter registration drive," Witzel-Behl said.