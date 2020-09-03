German prosecutors drop probe of journalists over Wirecard

BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors have closed an investigation into two journalists with the Financial Times that was launched following reports last year about allegations of irregularities at now-bankrupt payment company Wirecard. Wirecard’s shares plunged following the reports in January and February 2019. Germany’s financial market regulator issued a two-month ban on short-selling Wirecard shares and later filed a criminal complaint against several people, including the two journalists. Munich prosecutors said they have closed their investigation into suspected violations of securities laws. They said investigations have shown that the reporting was “fundamentally accurate” and have found no evidence of concrete contacts with short-sellers.