Gov. Evers announces additional CARES Act funds for early care and education

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers announced an additional $30 million dollars of CARES act funds early Thursday morning.

Those funds will be available to the state Department of Children and Families, education providers early care providers.

The additional funding includes another round of Chile Care Counts payments as well.

Evers said "As I’ve said before, what’s best for our kids is what’s best for our state, our early care educators stepped up in a big way for Wisconsin families – and their kids – to help keep our state’s economy strong during the pandemic. Frankly, our state needs them now more than ever. These funds are a recognition of the vital role they play in our communities.”

The Child Care Counts program is designed to help families impacted by the pandemic pay for childcare.

Applications and program eligibility details will be available starting September 9th. You'll be able to submit an application for that aid on the Department of Children and Families' website.