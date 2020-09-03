‘I demand his resignation:’ Target of gender-based profanity speaks out on Madison alderman

MADISON (WKOW) - The target of a gender-based profanity is demanding the resignation of the Madison City councilman she suspects of using the slur against her during the council's meeting on Zoom Tuesday.

"I demand his resignation," Shadayra Kilfoy-Flores tells 27 News. "He has broken the trust of more than half of his constituents."

Video of the Zoom meeting shows Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway speaking as the public hearing portion of the meeting on proposed, civilian oversight of the city's police department was about to begin. Rhodes-Conway announced Kilfoy-Flores as the speaker and the audio of someone using the profanity was then heard. Kilfoy-Flores then spoke in support of the reform proposal.



"It is very clear who said it," Kilfoy-Flores tells 27 News. "It's not a mystery. His misogyny has been an issue before."

The Zoom meeting screen did not display the name of the speaker at the time of the slur. A city official tells 27 News the logistics of the Zoom meeting at that time would have allowed only a councilmember to have spoken. 27 News reached out to city information technology representatives Joe Schraven and Jesse Poole for more clarification, but they've yet to respond.

Kilfoy-Flores's mother, Sharon Kilfoy is a long time Madison artist. She's watched the council video and listened to what came just before her daughter's opportunity to speak.

"To hear her called what is considered to be one of the two most offensive words in the English language, I was astounded," Kilfoy says.

27 News reached out by email and phone to the councilman Kilfoy-Flores suspects of using the slur. He has yet to respond to our requests for comment.

In a statement Wednesday, Mayor Rhodes-Conway condemned the remark made by a member of the city council. She urged the council to develop a mechanism for that body to address an issue such as a member's use of this profanity.



Here is the statement from the mayor and Council President Sheri Carter:

Over the past few months, the culture and civility of Common Council meetings has drastically deteriorated, culminating in what appears to be the use of gender based profanity addressed at a member of the public at the September 1st Council meeting. No words of gender-based violence should ever be uttered by anyone, period. No profanity should be used towards members of the body and no such language, verbally or otherwise, should be used against anyone in our community. The public has a right and expectation to be treated and listened to with respect when attending a public

meeting. City officials and staff must uphold that standard at all times.

With Common Council meetings being conducted virtually we want to remind all Council members to refrain from using profanity during our Council and Committee meetings. This behavior is totally unacceptable.

Elected officials are charged with great responsibilities that impact the lives of people every day, residents, employees and business owners and as such we should be held to high standards and set an

example for the community. Alders using profanity or a derogatory statement during public meetings – whether virtually or in person - or even on social media, is indisputably uncalled for and should not be a part of our proceedings as we conduct the business of the City. The City’s residents deserves better from us.

We encourage alders to come up with systems for us to hold each other accountable outside of elections

and look forward to the work of the President’s Work Group on Administrative Procedures to come up

with processes moving forward.



Late Wednesday, The Community Response Team issued a statement urging the Mayor and councilmembers to investigate the use of the profanity during the public meeting. Kilfoy-Flores is a member of CRT, which states is a group united in the interest of building healthier systems of safety and community justice.

The statement also criticizes Rhodes-Conway's response. "We also object to elements of a statement released by the Council President and Mayor that attempt to frame this incident as merely a case of deterioration of civility on the Council. That is gaslighting. It implicitly deflects accountability and seeks to justify the action. Moreover, this is not just a personal problem. The speaker is a city official. Misogynistic individuals shouldn’t hold power over others.



It is for this reason that we ask you, Mayor Satya Rhodes Conway and the Madison Common Council, to censure the individual responsible...and for you to join us in our collective demand for his resignation."





