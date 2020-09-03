In Breonna Taylor’s hometown, 90-day protest becomes family

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Demonstrators arrived at the nondescript park in Louisville, Kentucky, months ago to demand justice for George Floyd and for Breonna Taylor Both were Black people killed by police. The demonstrators were strangers to each other then. They were faces in a sea of humanity, unaware that their devotion to this square would soon tether them together. The crowds dwindled, until about 50 people were coming to this park day after day. They are bus drivers, pastors, grocery store workers, retirees. Together, they’ve been tear-gassed and sprayed with pepper bullets by police in riot gear. They witnessed a killing. They’ve received death threats. Now, they’ve become a family.