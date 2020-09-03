Judge kicks Kanye West off Virginia ballot for November

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A judge has ordered rapper Kanye West’s name to be removed from presidential ballots in Virginia. Richmond Circuit Court Judge Joi Taylor issued an order Thursday saying West was disqualified because he had failed to meet the requirement that 13 people in the state pledge support for his campaign. The West campaign submitted 13 such “Elector Oaths,” but the judge declared 11 of them invalid. The judge added that some were obtained “by improper, fraudulent and/or misleading means.”