Live updates: Biden, Trump supporters congregate in downtown Kenosha

Live updates: Biden, Trump supporters congregate in downtown KenoshaUpdated
LATEST UPDATES FROM KENOSHA
12:30 p.m.
Supporters of Joe Biden and supporters of President Donald Trump have been arriving at the courthouse in downtown Kenosha ahead of Biden's visit to the city.
12:15 p.m.
According to a media pool report and CNN, Jill and Joe Biden met with the family of Jacob Blake in a private meeting at the Milwaukee airport before traveling to Kenosha.
Attendees:
- Jacob Blake, Sr., Jacob Blake’s father
- Letetra Widman, Jacob Blake’s sister
- Myron Jackson, Jacob Blake’s brother
- Zietha Blake, Jacob Blake’s sister
- Julia Jackson, Jacob Blake’s mother (by phone)
- Ben Crump, Jacob Blake’s attorney (by phone)
- Patrick Salvi, Sr., on Jacob Blake’s legal team
- B’Ivory LaMarr, on Jacob Blake’s legal team
11:45 a.m.
Joe Biden has arrived in Milwaukee and is set to meet family of Jacob Blake, as the Democratic presidential nominee begins a day of events in Wisconsin.
The battleground state finds itself at the center of a national reckoning on racism, police violence and protests after a white Kenosha police officer shot Blake, a Black man, in the back.
Biden believes he can use his trip Thursday for community leaders to find common ground.
He plans a public discussion with business figures, civic leaders and law enforcement. President Donald Trump visited Kenosha two days ago but concentrated on praising law enforcement and accusing protesters of “domestic terrorism.” Trump has a Thursday evening rally scheduled in Pennsylvania.