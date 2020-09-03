Local election officials warn against voting twice

MADISON (WKOW) - Local election officials urge people not to vote twice after President Trump seemed to tell voters to do so in North Carolina on Wednesday.

"If you get the unsolicited ballots, send it in, and then go make sure it counted, and if it doesn't tabulate, you vote. You just vote. And then if they tabulate it very late, which they shouldn't be doing, they'll see you voted, and so it won't count." President Trump said. "So, send it in early, and then go and vote. And if it's not tabulated, you vote. And the vote is going to count."

The Dane County clerk and city of Madison clerk reminded voters that voting twice is a felony in Wisconsin.

They said you can call your local clerk's office or check the MyVote website, but you should not vote absentee and in person just in case.

"I don't know what to say about the president, he seems so concerned about losing that he's willing to delegitimize the election but that is the worst possible advice that can be given," Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell said.

A trump campaign spokesperson tells us the president didn't mean people should vote twice.

"If you aren't sure your vote went through or you don't know if you did it right, you should head to the polling location and check," Steve Cortes, Senior Advisor to the Trump Campaign said.