Madison man enters race for 9th district alder against Paul Skidmore
MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison man is entering the race for the 9th district, challenging current Alder Paul Skidmore.
In a statement released Thursday, Doug Hyant says he's running because "our district and city need a new voice."
“I am running for the Common Council because our district and our city need a new voice. We need an Alder dedicated to bringing people together to find long-term solutions to the challenges we face,” Hyant said. “Whether we are tackling the COVID-19 pandemic, charting a course for our city’s future, or dismantling systemic racism – I know that Madison works best when we work together.”
“Rather than doubling down on old ideas that are failing to produce results, it is crystal clear that we need to look for new leaders to represent our district. Local elected officials need to be responsive to constituents, actively communicate on the issues, and be respectful of the ideas and opinions of others – even when they disagree. Recent days have shown that we aren’t getting that from Paul Skidmore,” Hyant said.
“As your Alder, I will focus on engaging with the community throughout the year and will put my experience to work building coalitions from across our district. We are simultaneously dealing with an economic crisis, a healthcare crisis, and a moral crisis in our city – we shouldn’t have to worry that the person we elect to solve these problems is throwing insults or spreading fear instead of getting the job done,” Hyant said.From Hyant For Council
Doug and his wife, Molly, met in Madison in 2012 while working to re-elect President Barack Obama and moved to the city permanently in 2014. They live in the Walnut Grove neighborhood on Madison's west side.
According to a news release, Doug Hyant is Chief of Staff for State Representative and Assembly Democratic Caucus Chair Mark Spreitzer.
Hyant served as the Executive Director of the Assembly Democratic Campaign Committee for three years, and he has worked on numerous electoral campaigns across the state, including roles with the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, Ananda Mirilli’s 2013 campaign for Madison School Board, and former Mayor Paul Soglin’s 2015 re-election campaign.