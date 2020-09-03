Madison mayor, city leader condemn use of profanity during city meeting

MADISON (WKOW) -- The mayor of Madison and other city leaders are condemning the alleged use of gender-based profanity during a Common Council meeting Tuesday.

According to The Capital Times, viewers of the online meeting claim Alder Paul Skidmore can be heard on video saying "c---" after Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway introduced a member of the public to speak.

Alder Skidmore denies the use of the word.

Wednesday, Council President Carter and Mayor Rhodes-Conway issued a statement: