Many more likely sought jobless aid as layoffs remain high

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government will provide its latest picture Thursday of the layoffs that have remained elevated at a weekly pace of around 1 million since the pandemic erupted nearly six months ago even as some sectors of the economy have been rebounding. The number of people applying for unemployment benefits has stalled near a level that exceeds the number who did so in any week on record before the virus triggered a recession early this year. While the auto and housing industries have made gains, companies across the spectrum are struggling to survive despite government aid and are still cutting jobs.

