Nepal protesters defy virus lockdown, clash with riot police

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Thousands of protesters defying a government coronavirus lockdown to take part in an religious festival have clashed with riot police in Nepal, leaving several people injured. The protesters gathered Thursday in a city of south of the capital where a 5-story-high chariot holding a statue of a deity was built but parked for months because of government orders not hold the annual festival due to fear over the spread of the coronavirus. The statue is normally pulled around the city for a month. Police officers in riot gear blocked the protesters when they moved the chariot, dousing them with water cannons. Police fired tear gar to disperse the protesters, who in return threw stones at the police.