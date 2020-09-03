New logo revealed for American Family Field

MILWAUKEE (WKOW)- The Brewers and American Family insurance revealed its new logo for the Brewers home ballpark next year.

The Brewers ballpark will be renamed American Family Field Jan. 1 2021. American Family Insurance and the Brewers collaborated on the design.

"We're excited about the next 15 years, what the Brewers will accomplish on the field and what we will accomplish off the field together," American Family Insurance President Bill Westrate said.

The new ballpark name is part of a 15-year partnership and naming rights agreement between American Family Insurance and the Brewers.