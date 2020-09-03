Pandemic politicking: Democrats at laptops. GOP at your door

REEDSBURG, Wisconsin (AP) — Democrats are betting they can reach more voters without stepping outside while Republicans say political organizing in groups and face to face remains the better way, as both sides cope with reaching out to voters in the age of COVID-19. Democrats acknowledge they wish they could do more in-person campaigning, but say the coronavirus has forced them to take the neighborhood model pioneered by Barack Obama and adapt it to a public health crisis. Republicans are putting their faith in the data about Trump supporters that they have gathered, and believe that they need to reinforce the president’s appeal in person.