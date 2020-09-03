Police probe alleged violence at Paris station cited in book

PARIS (AP) — The Paris police chief ordered an investigation Thursday after a new book published accounts of alleged violence and racism at a police station by a man who says he “infiltrated” the police force by becoming an officer. Author Valentin Gendrot paints a chilling portrait of what he said is daily life in a police station and on patrol in a rough, ethnically-mixed neighborhood in eastern Paris in his book, “Cop: A Journalist Infiltrates Police.” Police Chief Didier Lallement ordered the body that investigates complaints of police misconduct to open an investigation into the allegations in the book and also referred the matter to the Paris prosecutors office. Gendrot found racism among some colleagues toward Blacks, people of North African origin and migrants.