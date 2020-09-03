Pressure grows for Germany to rethink pipeline with Russia

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel faces pressure to use a joint German-Russian pipeline project as leverage in getting Russia to provide answers about the poisoning of the Kremlin’s most determined critic. German authorities said Wednesday that tests showed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisoned with a Soviet-era nerve agent. Merkel called the attack a murder attempt and said Germany would work with the European Union and NATO allies on a joint response. The opposition Green party said that should include an end to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, which would deliver Russian gas directly to Germany under the Baltic when completed.