Racist graffiti spray painted on buildings in Library Mall area in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW-Madison says racist and white supremacist messages were spray painted on multiple buildings in the Library Mall area.

The university says two buildings connected to UW-Madison, including the University Book Store at 711 State Street and the Extension Building at 432 N. Lake Street, were affected.

Several city and privately-owned properties were also affected.

In a statement posted on the university's website, UW-Madison says "These racist and white supremacist messages run counter to university values. UW–Madison does not tolerate racist behaviors. We value a diverse community where all members feel welcome, safe and supported."

The school says the incident was reported and the Office of Student Conduct and Community Standards is investigating with University Police.

Anyone with information about the graffiti is asked to call UWPD at (608) 264-COPS.