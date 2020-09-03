Residents in Wauwatosa receive “Keep Wauwatosa White” letter

WAUWATOSA (WISN) -- A racist letter is showing up in mailboxes in a Milwaukee suburb.

The letter starts with "Dear White Wauwatosa resident," according to a copy shown to WISN-TV.

It asks people in Wauwatosa to keep the city white and free from Black people.

The mayor and community activists condemned the letter, saying there's no place for racism in the city.

"Do they look like criminals? Do they look like thugs? Do they look like gang members? So how dare you, whoever wrote that letter, how dare you try to put a label on all people of color. How dare you. This has to stop," community activist Tracey Dent said.

"If you believe Wauwatosa or any part of America is for whites only, we invite you to leave now. Racism is immoral. It's unjust. It's unconstitutional. It's despicable," Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride said.

Some neighbors got the letter after displaying a yard sign meant to get the attention of city leaders about crime in the area. They say it was never intended to delve into race.