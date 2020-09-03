Season 2 of Amazon hit ‘The Boys’ finds team on run from law

NEW YORK (AP) — The upcoming season of “The Boys” has so many surprises, revelations and themes ripped from today’s front pages that some actors are wondering if their show runner has psychic super abilities. Actor Laz Alonso says the show was shot in 2019, but there are scenes that will make you think it was shot during recent months. “The Boys” is based off the comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson and follows a small group of mercenaries as they chase the popular but sometimes immoral ensemble of A-list superheroes called The Seven. The second season of Amazon Prime Video’s hit superhero show begins Friday. The first season was one of Amazon Prime’s most watched series.