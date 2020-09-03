Slammed by virus, France unveils huge economic rescue plan

PARIS (AP) — Facing resurgent virus infections, France will spend $118 billion to try to pull the country out of its worst economic slump since World War II. The government is unveiling details of the plan Thursday. Prime Minister Jean Castex says the aim is to create 160,000 jobs next year and restore France’s economic growth levels of 2019 by 2022. That’s the year of France’s next presidential elections. The new plan is called “France Reboot” and it will include money for renovating buildings and boosting rail use to reduce emissions. France reported more than 7,000 virus cases Thursday, the highest figure in Europe.