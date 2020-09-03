Southwest Tech student dismissed after fabricated COVID-19 test

FENNIMORE (WKOW) -- A technical college student in Grant County created a fake COVID-19 test result and is no longer allowed to attend the school.

Southwest Tech in Fennimore received a fabricated COVID-19 test from a student on Wednesday. On Wednesday, the college was made aware that the individual falsified the report and had not tested positive for COVID-19. The person no longer is affiliated with Southwest Tech, according to a release shared on Thursday.

Students in the Electro-Mechanical Technology program will resume face-to-face instruction this coming Tuesday, Sept. 8, following the Labor Day holiday on Monday.

“We trust and care about our faculty, staff, and students. Submitting a false report is never acceptable and we are working with legal counsel to consider options in light of the extenuating circumstances in this situation,” said Southwest Tech President Jason Wood. “We are grateful the risk of public spread is no longer a threat in this situation. We urge people to stay home when they are not feeling well. Please report COVID-19 symptoms, exposure, or positive tests to college officials and your health care provider.”

To learn more about Southwest Tech’s Phase III of the Return to Campus Plan, please visit the website. https://www.swtc.edu/news/covid-19-coronavirus/