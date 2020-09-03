Still too soon to try altering human embryo DNA, panel says

An international panel of medical experts says it’s still too soon to try to make genetically edited babies because the science isn’t advanced enough to ensure it can be done safely. The panel also mapped a pathway for any countries that want to consider it and says it should be limited to serious diseases caused by a single gene. Thursday’s report comes nearly two years after a Chinese scientist shocked the world by revealing he’d helped make the first gene-edited babies using a tool called CRISPR, which enables DNA changes or “edits” that can pass to future generations.