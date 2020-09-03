Swiss region to take cryptocurrency for tax payments in 2021

GENEVA (AP) — A Swiss region that has billed itself as a hub for high-tech finance says it plans to accept cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Ether for tax payments starting next year. Switzerland’s Zug canton joins its eponymous main city and several Swiss towns in agreeing to take tax payments in cryptocurrency. Zug promotes itself as home to “Crypto Valley,” and it is thought to be the first region in the rich Alpine country to make the decision announced Thursday. The canton said it would accept taxes from companies or individuals of up to 100,000 Swiss francs (about $110,000) paid in Bitcoin or Ether as of February. A pilot program is expected to be launched in the coming weeks.