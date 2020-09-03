‘The Disciple’ returns India to Venice film fest competition

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A film about a classical musician’s struggle to balance his career dreams and life in contemporary Mumbai will this week return India to the main competition at the Venice Film Festival for the first time in nearly two decades. Writer-director Chaitanya Tamhane’s “The Disciple” follows a would-be classical music vocalist who struggles to balance his craft’s centuries-old traditions with contemporary Mumbai. Tamhane, who won two awards at Venice’s parallel Horizons competition in 2014, spent four years researching, filming and editing “The Disciple.” He tells The Associated Press he doesn’t take for granted that he’ll continue to get to make films the same way. “The Disciple” premieres on Friday.