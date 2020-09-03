 Skip to Content

UPDATE: Lanes reopen on US 151 between Blue Mounds and Mount Horeb

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Lanes have reopened on US 151 between Blue Mounds and Mount Horeb after a crash caused brief closures Thursday morning, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

No word on what caused the crash or injuries.

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- A crash has closed lanes of US 151 between Blue Mounds and Mount Horeb, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The crash was reported just after 5:30 a.m. Thursday on US 151 at Erbe Road.

A WisDOT alert reports the left lanes in both directions are closed.

This a developing story. Check back for updates.

