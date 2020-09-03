Trial ordered for one of three teens charged in Anisa Scott shooting

MADISON (WKOW) -- One of the three suspects charged in the shooting death of 11-year-old Anisa Scott is headed to trial.

Jerry Ward, 17, faces first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree attempted homicide charges in the case.

During a virtual court hearing Thursday, a motion to dismiss the charges was denied. A judge then determined there was enough evidence to send the case to trial.

Authorities say Ward and two other teenagers fired into the car Anisa Scott was riding in, targeting the driver but hitting the 11-year-old instead.