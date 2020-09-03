Trump, allies beating path to battleground Pennsylvania

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald and his campaign are feeling new optimism about Pennsylvania with just two months to go before Election Day. Trump is holding a rally in the western part of the state Thursday evening as his campaign sees new signs of momentum in the state. Trump won the longtime Democratic stronghold by less than 45,000 votes in 2016. After months of trepidation, his campaign is feeling encouraged in the last few weeks as Trump has pivoted to a “law and order” message.