Trump campaign ‘puzzled’ by Biden visit to Kenosha

KENOSHA (WKOW) -- A member of the Trump campaign told 27 News, he doesn't understand how Joe Biden could think it was safe to visit Kenosha in the aftermath of the Jacob Blake shooting, but not Milwaukee for the Democratic National Convention two weeks ago.

"I really find it puzzling that Joe Biden did decide to go to Wisconsin today," said Steve Cortes, the senior advisor for strategy for the Trump 2020 campaign.

Biden cited concerns over coronavirus as his reason for not attending the DNC in-person.

"The science has not changed in the last two weeks. And yet today he was in Milwaukee, he was in the state of Wisconsin," Cortes continued. "I would stipulate that perhaps the political science is what has changed. Because Joe Biden realizes that in a lot of these battleground states and Wisconsin is certainly one of them, there's a lot of momentum for the Trump side."

President Trump visited Kenosha on Tuesday. He toured the damage from the unrest following Blake's shooting, and he met and thanked law enforcement for their efforts.

Mr. Trump chose not to meet with the Blake family, saying they wanted their legal team present. Biden met with the Blake family and legal team privately during his visit.