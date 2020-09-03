Trump faces pushback for urging people to vote twice as test

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is facing a backlash for urging voters in North Carolina to vote by mail and then try to vote again in person to test the mail-in ballot system in the Nov. 3 election.

Trump was asked by a television reporter during his trip Wednesday to Wilmington, North Carolina, if he had confidence in the vote-by-mail system.

“They will vote and then they are going to have to check their vote by going to the poll and voting that way because if it tabulates then they won’t be able to do that,” Trump told WECT. “So, let them send it in and let them go vote.

“And if the system is as good as they say it is, then they obviously won’t be able to vote (at the poll). If it isn’t tabulated, they will be able to vote.”

North Carolina’s attorney general, Democrat Josh Stein, says it’s outrageous for the president to suggest that people “break the law in order to help him sow chaos in our election.”

It’s a felony under North Carolina state law to vote twice.

Once someone has cast an absentee ballot, that person may not change or cancel it, or decide to vote in person on Election Day, according to the state election board’s website..