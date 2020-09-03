Trump takes jab at Biden during V-J Day visit to battleship

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — President Donald Trump sped through a V-J Day speech on Wednesday as thunderstorms threatened, trumpeting American strength and managing to squeeze in shots at Democratic rival Joe Biden. Trump stood before an iconic World War II-era battleship to declare the port city of Wilmington, North Carolina, a World War II “Heritage City.” He honored war veterans, including 97-year-old Hershel “Woody” Williams, who fought in the Battle of Iwo Jima. Trump said Williams is “100 percent sharp.” Then he added that he knew of a 78-year-old who is “not so sharp” — a clear allusion to Biden.