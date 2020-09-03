Trump threat to Democratic-led cities provokes outcry

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Donald Trump’s latest threat to cut federal dollars for certain big cities is aimed at spurring them to do more to quell violence, but local leaders are dismissing it as a political gimmick that’s unlikely to stand up in court if implemented. The president’s threat Wednesday resembles his previous effort to cut funding for sanctuary cities to force them to comply with more stringent immigration policies. The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the effort to cut funding violated separation-of-powers provisions enshrined in the U.S. Constitution. Nevertheless, the president’s threat did provoke outrage from Democratic leaders.