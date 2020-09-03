Tulsa man accused of killing officer will face trial

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A Tulsa man accused of shooting two police officers and killing one of them will proceed to trial for first-degree murder and a slew of other charges. Special Judge April Seibert also found probable cause for David Anthony Ware to face a jury on charges of shooting with intent to kill, drug possession with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction. The Tulsa World reports that the shooting happened during a June 29 traffic stop, resulting in Officer Aurash Zarkeshan to be wounded and the death of Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson.