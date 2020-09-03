UN chief urges Japan, others to meet goals on climate change

The U.N. chief is urging Japan and other wealthy nations to give up reliance on coal and other fossil fuels and commit to investments in green energy as they recover from the coronavirus pandemic. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made the appeal in an address to an online climate conference hosted by Japan. Guterres noted that many countries are doubling down on green energy and other initiatives, aiming to attain a goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial average. He noted that Japan’s advanced technology should make it a leader in shifting to renewable energy and urged it to stop financing construction of coal-fired power plants.