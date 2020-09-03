UW-Platteville first in state to offer cannabis-related certificates

PLATTEVILLE (WKOW) -- The UW-Platteville Continuing Education Institute has announced three certificate programs related to one of the fastest-growing industries in the nation: cannabis.

Thirty-three states now allow some form of medicinal cannabis, while 11 have legalized recreational uses. Bordering states Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, and Michigan have legalized cannabis in some form.

Beginning in November, students will be able to begin earning the following certificates:

Business of Cannabis

Cannabis Law and Policy

Cannabis Healthcare and Medicine

According to a news release, the goal of the certificate programs is education, not advocacy.

The certificates are designed for those interested in fields such as agriculture, medical and healthcare, business and enterprise, retail and manufacturing, sales and marketing, and law and policy.

Each certificate program contains three eight-week courses, meaning it will take 24 weeks to earn the certificate. Courses are instructor-led in a 100% online format, based on the students’ schedule. Courses are a mix of instructor-student, student-student, reading, and general discussion.

The certificates are offered in partnership with Green Flower, a national leader in cannabis education.