UW-Whitewater chancellor on leave, complaint investigated

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The chancellor at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater has been placed on paid leave while a complaint against him is investigated. A statement from UW System President Tommy Thompson did not disclose the nature of the complaint against Dwight Watson. Thompson says university officials will have no further comment on the personnel matter right now. UW-Whitewater Provost Greg Cook will lead the university until the complaint is resolved. Watson was named chancellor of the Whitewater campus in May of 2019. He was previously Provost and Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs at Southwest Minnesota State University.