UW-Whitewater Chancellor placed on administrative leave

Updated
Last updated today at 10:25 am
9:47 am News, Top Stories
UW-Whitewater Chancellor Dwight Watson
UW-Whitewater Chancellor Dwight Watson

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW-Whitewater Chancellor Dwight Watson has been placed on administrative leave following a "complaint," according to UW System President Tommy Thompson.

In a statement released Thursday morning, Thompson said Watson is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation into a complaint. 

"We will have no further comment on this personnel matter at this time," said Thompson.

UW-Whitewater Provost Greg Cook will serve as leader of the university until the complaint is resolved.

