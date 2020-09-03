UW-Whitewater Chancellor placed on administrative leave

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW-Whitewater Chancellor Dwight Watson has been placed on administrative leave following a "complaint," according to UW System President Tommy Thompson.

In a statement released Thursday morning, Thompson said Watson is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation into a complaint.

"We will have no further comment on this personnel matter at this time," said Thompson.

UW-Whitewater Provost Greg Cook will serve as leader of the university until the complaint is resolved.