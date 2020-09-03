UW-Whitewater chancellor under investigation, UW System won’t say why

WHITEWATER (WKOW) -- As students traversed the UW-Whitewater campus Thursday during the second day of classes, most had their faces covered. What also remained under cover was the reason why the university's chancellor has been placed on leave amid an investigation into his conduct.

University of Wisconsin System President Tommy Thompson announced Thursday the system has placed UW-Whitewater Chancellor Dwight Watson on paid administrative leave. The statement said Watson was on leave "pending the outcome of an investigation into a complaint."

UW-Whitewater spokesman Jeff Angileri referred questions about the investigation to the UW System. Mark Pitsch, a spokesman for the UW System, said the only information available was the brief statement attributed to Thompson.

The investigation into Watson's conduct began less than two years after Pete Hill, the husband of then-Chancellor Beverly Koppel, was banned from the Whitewater campus after at least five women came forward accusing Hill of sexually assaulting and harassing them.

Watson did not immediately respond to emails and text messages sent Thursday seeking comment.

The decision to ban Hill came in September of 2018; Koppel resigned from her position as chancellor that December.

Stephanie Goettl Vander Pas, a graduate student at the time and former member of the Whitewater Common Council, was one of the women who accused Hill of sexual assault and harassment. She said in a message Thursday she wasn't aware of the details surrounding the investigation into Watson but added the effects of what happened in 2018 continue to linger.

"I cannot speak to any events occurring at UW-Whitewater today and, as always, my thoughts and efforts remain with those women who deserve justice," Goettle Vander Pas wrote. "This need for justice stems from a university led by the former chancellor in which both action and inaction led to upturned lives, mental health challenges, and career and educational changes for which these women could not have been prepared."

The chief of staff for State Sen. Steve Nass (R - Whitewater) said the senator's office was also trying to gather details about why Watson is under investigation.

"At this time, Senator Nass does not have any additional information to share on this developing situation," Mike Mikalsen wrote. "We are also attempting to gather more information."

Mikalsen said Nass might have a statement to share Friday depending on what he's able to learn from the university.

Late Thursday afternoon, Interim Chancellor Greg Cook posted a statement on Facebook asking the university to "focus on what is known and not speculation or rumor." Cook's statement did not clarify why Watson is under investigation; he noted the UW System's review "may take some time."

Cook wrote the university will hold a virtual town hall next Thursday, September 10 for students, faculty and staff where they can share their thoughts and concerns with university administrators.

