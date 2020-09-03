Windy, milder day ahead

MADISON (WKOW) - After a warm Wednesday, winds increase causing temps to dip.



SET UP

A cold front rushes in from the Northern Plains increasing winds and causing temps to be a bit lower than midweek.

TODAY

The front could trigger an isolated shower or two in central Wisconsin, but otherwise, it'll be too dry for widespread rain with partly to mostly sunny conditions.



Expect winds sustained around 10-20 mph from the west then northwest, gusting up to 35 mph.

Make sure loose items are secured in your yard or they might blow away.

Temps will be a bit cooler in the mid 70s.

TONIGHT

Clear and cooler with temps in the low 50s.



FRIDAY

Still a bit breezy with winds out of the west at 10-20 mph and mild with highs in the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies.



SATURDAY

Temps jump to start the long weekend in the upper 70s with mostly sunny conditions.



SUNDAY

Partly sunny conditions with a few storms possible as a couple weather systems start to move into the Midwest.



Temps stay mild in the mid 70s.



LABOR DAY

A change to the forecast for the holiday. Temps look to stay mild in the mid 70s before cooling off later next week. There is still an isolated shower threat with partly sunny skies.



TUESDAY

Temps begin to slip into the upper 60s with showers possible under mostly cloudy skies.



More rain is possible at night.



WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy and cool with showers still possible. Highs will only get to the low 60s.