14 Madison alders call on person who used slur to ‘come forward’

MADISON (WKOW) -- A group of 14 Madison alders apologized for the use of a slur heard during the common council meeting early Wednesday and urged the person who said it to come forward.

"We, the undersigned Alders, apologize to Ms. Kilfoy-Flores, the community, and to all those harmed by what occurred at our last meeting," the group wrote in an open letter released Thursday.

They also said there is little question as to who used the gender-based profanity.

"We ask that the person who uttered this word comes forward of their own accord," the alders wrote, "If that individual fails to step forward, we request a thorough investigation, including a forensic analysis of the recording. "

The letter also took issue with a recent statement by Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Council President Sheri Carter that denounced the alleged use of the gender-based profanity.

In the letter, the alders wrote, "more to the point, we disagree that the “culture and civility” at our meetings has deteriorated in recent months. What has changed in recent months has been an increased outpouring of public comment and debate about the value of Black lives and the accountability of public agencies and elected officials.

"Our meetings have provided a much-needed forum for residents to express their grievances about city policies and the votes and statements made by elected officials. Using this incident to direct blame towards Council culture rather than directing the focus on the inexcusable behavior of one individual, mischaracterizes the work of the Madison Common Council and risks eroding the public’s faith and confidence in our work.

(View the letter below, or click to download HERE.)