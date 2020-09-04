3 men charged in slaying of infant struck by stray bullet

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Three men have been charged with homicide in the shooting death of an infant who was struck by a stray bullet that went into his family’s apartment during a shootout on a Pittsburgh street. City police said Friday that 29-year-old Andre Crawford, of McKeesport, and 36-year-old Devon Thompson and 41-year-old Marvin Hill Jr., both of Spring Hill, were at the Three Rivers Manor apartment complex when they opened fire Aug. 24. Zykier Young was sleeping in his family’s apartment when he was struck in the head by a bullet that traveled through two walls before it hit him. The year-old boy was pronounced dead at a hospital several hours later.