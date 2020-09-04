63-month prison sentence for man in car ferry embezzlement

LUDINGTON, Mich. (AP) — A man who handled finances at a Lake Michigan ferry company has been sentenced to more than five years in federal prison for a scheme to steal money from the business. Piper was the controller at Lake Michigan Carferry, which operates the S.S. Badger between Ludington and Manitowoc, Wisconsin. He also had a local accounting business and a coffee shop. The government says Piper took more than $1.7 million over years. Piper also pleaded guilty to a tax crime and agreed to pay $363,926 to the Internal Revenue Service. Piper’s attorney says he takes “full responsibility.”