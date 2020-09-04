Ambulance providers worry about budgets, seek funding

MADISON (WKOW) -- Emergency medical services providers have worked throughout the pandemic on the front lines, but they're seeing budget shortfalls grow.

"We believe we have an important role in responding to the pandemic, but it's getting hard," Chris Anderson, president of the Professional Ambulance Association of Wisconsin, said.

He said ambulance providers saw calls drop by 30 to 40 percent at the start of the pandemic, and since the businesses only get paid when they answer a call, that meant less money was coming in.

Cody Letson leads Ryan Brothers Ambulance's COVID-19 response team. He said having to buy more personal protective equipment and develop new decontamination methods exacerbated their budget woes.

"We have to treat every patient as if they were a suspected COVID patient," he said.

Before the pandemic, Letson said it took an average of 15 minutes to decontaminate an ambulance after it responded to a call. Now, he said decontamination time frequently tops an hour and a half.

Gov. Tony Evers made $100 million of CARES Act funding available in May, but Letson said it was difficult to get that money, and it didn't come close to covering the increase in expenses.

"We have received some funding," he said. "However, it's been extremely difficult and it hasn't helped so far to recoup the cost."

Anderson said other EMS providers didn't get any money in from that round of funding. He said this has put a strain on many ambulance services.

"We have no way to make up for increased expense,"

Friday, the Department of Health Services opened applications for a second round of funding.

Anderson said he hopes more EMS providers are able to access funding this time around.

"We're all cautiously optimistic," he said. "I can't say for sure that it'll fix what needs fixing, but it's definitely a good step."

Letson and Anderson both said they're committed to continue answering calls and serving their communities, regardless of any budget strain.

"We don't ever want to have a situation arise where someone calls 911 for an ambulance and no one shows up," Anderson said. "That would mean we failed as a society, I think."

However, he said that could eventually be a possibility if the pandemic continues and EMS providers can't access additional funding because health care is still a business.