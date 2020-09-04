Artists put finishing touches on Janesville’s Art Infusion 2020

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- New artwork will be on display in Janesville in the coming days.

Artists are wrapping up five, new exterior murals that will be installed as part of Art Infusion 2020.

The murals are on S Main St., S Jackson St. and E Milwaukee St.

"I've been painting murals for a couple years now, and over the course of that time I get to see the effect it has on communities and stuff and just how people kind of rally behind putting fun, visual stuff in their neighborhoods," said David Zimmerman who goes by "Bigshot Robot." He's a Milwaukee-based designer and one of this year's mural artists.

The murals are scheduled to be completed by Sunday.

Art Infusion 2020 also includes 12 sidewalk chalk artists competing for cash prizes September 5-6.

Everyone is invited to view the art, but asked to wear a mask and keep your distance.

