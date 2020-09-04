At least 10 Malian soldiers killed in attack near Mauritania

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Mali’s army says at least 10 Malian soldiers were killed in an attack by Islamic extremists late Thursday in the country’s west near its border with Mauritania. This is the largest attack on the military since it staged a coup d’etat on Aug. 18. The attack comes as Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, the Malian president ousted in the military coup, has been moved to his residence after hospitalization at a private clinic under the tight security of the junta.