Auditor faults FAA review of pilots of small private planes

A government report is finding problems with a program that lets pilots of small planes fly without a medical certificate. The Transportation Department’s inspector general determined that the Federal Aviation Administration could not verify pilots’ eligibility for BasicMed, which lets pilots with a driver’s license avoid a full-blown certification process if they get a checkup every four years. The report also found that the FAA can’t tell if pilots using the more relaxed rules are any riskier than pilots who go through the usual medical-certification process. The report was made public Friday.