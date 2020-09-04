BACK TO SCHOOL: Baraboo schools make changes to keep students safe while learning in-person

BARABOO (WKOW) -- School districts across Wisconsin are launching back into the school year and facing the challenges of educating during a pandemic head-on.

The School District of Baraboo offered a choice of in-person or virtual learning this year. About 70 percent in-person and 30 percent virtual learning.

Schools are doing staggered pick-up and drop-off times for students as well as requiring masks while on school property.

Larger buildings have one way walking, classrooms are reconfigured for social distancing and some large outdoor tents help with distanced learning too.

"We can allow students to go out with their teachers and have mask breaks where we can guarantee they're spread out but give them a chance to get some fresh air, maybe do some silent reading while they're doing that, or maybe some other kind of independent work," said Dr. Lori Mueller, the School District of Baraboo superintendent .

Every student from early childhood to 12th grade has a school issued devise as well, whether they're in person or not.

The district says it does have plans in place if they have to go virtual at a moments notice.