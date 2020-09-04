Biden slams Trump over alleged comments mocking US war dead

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has declared President Donald Trump “unfit” for the presidency, delivering an impassioned reaction to a report that Trump _ who never served in uniform _ allegedly mocked American war dead. Defending himself, Trump says the allegations published by The Atlantic are false. Biden is intensifying his efforts to frame the 2020 election as a referendum on the president’s character. The allegations, sourced anonymously, describe multiple offensive comments by the president toward fallen U.S. service-members, including calling World War I dead at an American military cemetery in France “losers” and “suckers” in 2018. Trump calls it “Fake News.”