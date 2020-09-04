Boseman honored as hometown hero in native South Carolina

ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) — Actor Chadwick Boseman was mourned, honored and celebrated in his hometown of Anderson, South Carolina. The city paid tribute to Boseman in a public memorial on Thursday evening. The actor, who became widely popular through “Black Panther,” was honored after he died last week following a four-year battle with colon cancer at age 43. A viewing of “Black Panther” was held at an outdoor amphitheater where people practiced social distancing. Most attendees wore masks, while others _ mostly kids _ dressed up in Black Panther outfits. Some artwork of Boseman was displayed onstage during the tribute.